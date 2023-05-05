Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This critical digital infrastructure technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) : This industrial flow management equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Flowserve has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This producer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Terex has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

