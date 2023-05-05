See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 5th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:
Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This critical digital infrastructure technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) : This industrial flow management equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Flowserve has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This producer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Terex has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
