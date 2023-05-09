Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC - Free Report) : This food and beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY - Free Report) : This company that provides water, waste, and energy management solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 105.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.

