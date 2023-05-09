See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:
Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 10.9%.
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC - Free Report) : This food and beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY - Free Report) : This company that provides water, waste, and energy management solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 105.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.
