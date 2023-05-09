See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.50, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
International Seaways has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.10, compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER - Free Report) : This company which engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.54, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
