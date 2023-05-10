We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
inTEST Corporation (INTT - Free Report) : This company that provides test and process solutions for use in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells automotive components and assemblies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 41.8% over the last 60 days.
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR - Free Report) : This company that provides important air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.
Vulcan Materials Company (VMC - Free Report) : This construction aggregates company for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 160% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.