New Strong Buy Stocks for May 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

inTEST Corporation (INTT - Free Report) : This company that provides test and process solutions for use in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells automotive components and assemblies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 41.8% over the last 60 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR - Free Report) : This company that provides important air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC - Free Report) : This construction aggregates company for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 160% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


