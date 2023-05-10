Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

Airbus SE (EADSY - Free Report) : This aircraft manufacturing giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

