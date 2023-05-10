See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells automotive components and assemblies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.8% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Vehicle’s shares gained 10.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM - Free Report) : This natural resource-based building materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Martin Marietta’s shares gained 11.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG - Free Report) : This online restaurant and travel reservation and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Booking’ shares gained 8.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
