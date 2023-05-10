See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) - free report >>
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) - free report >>
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:
Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT - Free Report) : This private mortgage insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Enact Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enact Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enact Holdings, Inc. Quote
Enact has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.06, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Enact Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Enact Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enact Holdings, Inc. Quote
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote
Reinsurance Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.06, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells automotive components and assemblies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 41.8% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Quote
Commercial Vehicle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.50, compared with 19.73 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.