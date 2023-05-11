Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) : This global restaurant industry giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

McDonald's Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

McDonald's Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR - Free Report) : This met and thermal coal mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

