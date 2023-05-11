See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 11th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Perion’s shares gained 2.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of nutrition products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
BellRing’s shares gained 16.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
