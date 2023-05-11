Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR - Free Report) : This software and payment processing solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shift4 Payments, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shift4 Payments, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote

Shift4 has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd peg-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) - free report >>

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) - free report >>

Published in

fin-tech