Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 12th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:
OI Glass (OI - Free Report) : This company which is the largest manufacturer of glass containers in the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
OI Glass has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60 compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CECO Environmental (CECO - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells fiber bed mist eliminators to the various industries primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
CECO Environmental has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.99 compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
