Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA - Free Report) : This cement and derivatives company from Argentina has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT - Free Report) : This home appliances company dealing primarily in kitchenware has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This advertising and marketing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

