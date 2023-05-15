We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA - Free Report) : This cement and derivatives company from Argentina has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.
Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT - Free Report) : This home appliances company dealing primarily in kitchenware has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This advertising and marketing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
