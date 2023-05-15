See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA - Free Report) : This holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.2% over the last 60 days.
First Citizens’ shares gained 65.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK - Free Report) : This restaurant franchise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 550% over the last 60 days.
Shake Shack’s shares gained 15% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire’s shares gained 13.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
