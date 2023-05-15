Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA - Free Report) : This holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.2% over the last 60 days.

First Citizens’ shares gained 65.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK - Free Report) : This restaurant franchise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 550% over the last 60 days.

Shake Shack’s shares gained 15% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire’s shares gained 13.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

