Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This company that owns medical offices, life science properties and senior living communities and wellness centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.31, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO - Free Report) : This agricultural equipment manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

AGCO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.59, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.67, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

