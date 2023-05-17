Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM - Free Report) : This energy company engaging in the business of onshore oil and gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS - Free Report) : This furniture and architectural products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.9%.

