Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 17th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:
Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM - Free Report) : This energy company engaging in the business of onshore oil and gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Price and Consensus
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Quote
Evolution Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.65, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Quote
Steelcase Inc. (SCS - Free Report) : This furniture and architectural products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus
Steelcase Inc. Quote
Steelcase has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.78, compared with 19.73 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Steelcase Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Steelcase Inc. Quote
