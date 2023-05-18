Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.9% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK - Free Report) : This restaurant franchise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 550% over the last 60 days.

Shake Shack, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shake Shack, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shake Shack, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shake Shack, Inc. Quote

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This company that engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) - free report >>

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) - free report >>

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) - free report >>

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) - free report >>

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) - free report >>

Published in

restaurants