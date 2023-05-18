We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.9% over the last 60 days.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote
Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK - Free Report) : This restaurant franchise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 550% over the last 60 days.
Shake Shack, Inc. Price and Consensus
Shake Shack, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shake Shack, Inc. Quote
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus
Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote
Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus
Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This company that engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.