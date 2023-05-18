Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC - Free Report) : This food and beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) : This global restaurant industry giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

