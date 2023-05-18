See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC - Free Report) : This food and beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.
McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) : This global restaurant industry giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
