Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.9% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Carrols’ shares gained 173.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK - Free Report) : This restaurant franchise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 550% over the last 60 days.

Shake Shack, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shake Shack, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shake Shack, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shake Shack, Inc. Quote

Shake Shack’s shares gained 22.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shake Shack, Inc. Price

Shake Shack, Inc. Price

Shake Shack, Inc. price | Shake Shack, Inc. Quote

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Encore Wire’s shares gained 12.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Encore Wire Corporation Price

Encore Wire Corporation Price

Encore Wire Corporation price | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) - free report >>

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) - free report >>

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) - free report >>

Published in

restaurants