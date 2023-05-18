See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This company that engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
DXP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.68, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.16, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) : This automotive giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Mercedes-Benz has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.14, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
