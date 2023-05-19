See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This bill payment technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Paymentus’ shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) : This semiconductor and related systems solution company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Infineon’s shares gained 19.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW - Free Report) : This cloud computing solution company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
ServiceNow’s shares gained 16.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
