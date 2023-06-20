See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:
Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) : This company which is the leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM - Free Report) software, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Salesforce’s shares gained 12.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
National Instruments (NATI - Free Report) : This American multinational company which is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
National Instruments' shares gained 12.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Lincoln Electric (LECO - Free Report) : This company which is a full-line manufacturer and reseller of welding and cutting products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Lincoln Electric’s shares gained 17.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
