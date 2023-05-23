See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:
Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) : This automotive company which operates principally in Germany and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.45 compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Crescent Point Energy (CPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Point Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.59 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
UFP Industries (UFPI - Free Report) : This company which supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
UFP Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.04 compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
