Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management firm which focuses on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.
ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This global financial institution of Dutch origin which offers banking, insurance and asset management to private, corporate and institutional clients worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This leading auomakers which manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
