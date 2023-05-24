Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:  

Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.05 compared with 2.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ford Motor (F - Free Report) : This leading automaker which manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.89 compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Wire (WIRE - Free Report) : This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.01 compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

