Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:
Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB - Free Report) : This leading cloud software company which is working for social causes, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Blackbaud’s shares gained 26.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) : This company which provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing6.3% over the last 60 days.
Rollin’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM - Free Report) : This company which is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer, and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs that enable emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Allegro’s shares gained 21.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
