Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Point Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.59, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BayerischeMotoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF - Free Report) : This multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
BayerischeMotoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.02, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This healthcare real estate investment trust which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants and senior living communities as well as wellness centers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.97, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
