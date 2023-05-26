See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) - free report >>
GDF Suez SA (ENGIY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) - free report >>
GDF Suez SA (ENGIY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:
Engie SA (ENGIY - Free Report) : This energy providerthat operates across the entire energy value chain, in electricity and natural gas, upstream to downstream, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
GDF Suez SA Price and Consensus
GDF Suez SA price-consensus-chart | GDF Suez SA Quote
Engie’s shares gained 9.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
GDF Suez SA Price
GDF Suez SA price | GDF Suez SA Quote
On Holding AG (ONON - Free Report) : This company that provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
On Holding AG Price and Consensus
On Holding AG price-consensus-chart | On Holding AG Quote
On’s shares gained 25.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
On Holding AG Price
On Holding AG price | On Holding AG Quote
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus
Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote
Murphy’s shares gained 7.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Murphy USA Inc. Price
Murphy USA Inc. price | Murphy USA Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.