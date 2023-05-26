Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Engie SA (ENGIY - Free Report) : This  energy providerthat operates across the entire energy value chain, in electricity and natural gas, upstream to downstream, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Engie’s shares gained 9.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

On Holding AG (ONON - Free Report) : This company that provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

On’s shares gained 25.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Murphy’s shares gained 7.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

