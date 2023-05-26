See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Heidelberg Materials AG (HDELY - Free Report) : This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.
Heidelberg Materials has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.34, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This company which supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
UFP Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.74, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
