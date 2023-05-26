Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Heidelberg Materials AG (HDELY - Free Report) : This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Heidelberg Materials has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.34, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This company which supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.74, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


 


