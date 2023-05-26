Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Heidelberg Materials AG (HDELY - Free Report) : This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This company which supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market.has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

 

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND - Free Report) : This gold streaming company that provides upfront financing for gold mining companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

