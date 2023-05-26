See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:
Heidelberg Materials AG (HDELY - Free Report) : This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.
UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This company which supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market.has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND - Free Report) : This gold streaming company that provides upfront financing for gold mining companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
