New Strong Buy Stocks for May 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Coty (COTY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty products worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

Canon (CAJPY - Free Report) : This company which is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR - Free Report) : This mining company which supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 day.

Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

