We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bear of the Day: Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)
Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) , a current Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has seen its near-term earnings outlook shift negatively across the board over the last several months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Nutrien is a leading integrated provider of crop inputs and services, supplying growers through its leading global retail network. The company plays a vital role in helping farmers around the world sustainably increase food production.
Current Standing
In its latest release, Nutrien posted weak quarterly results, falling short of earnings expectations by nearly 30% and reporting revenue 8.5% below the Zacks Consensus estimate.
In fact, the company has fallen short of both earnings and revenue expectations in four consecutive quarters, with the average EPS surprise during the period sitting at -22%. The market reacted negatively to the lighter-than-expected results, as illustrated in the chart below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares pay a solid dividend, currently yielding 3.8% annually and well above the Zacks Basic Materials sector average. Of course, it’s worth noting that the company’s poor share performance year-to-date has amplified the yield.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
NTR shares broke through the 200-day moving average in late 2022, reflecting a change in trend. As we can see below, shares have been fiercely rejected in both instances they brushed up against the level.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Negative earnings estimate revisions from analysts and weak quarterly results paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.
Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook over the last several months.
For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.