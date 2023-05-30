See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) - free report >>
Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) - free report >>
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30th:
Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST - Free Report) : This company which is a marketer and distributor of energy drinks and alternative beverages, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Monster’s shares gained 16.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
MercadoLibre’s shares gained 36.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AeroVironment (AVAV - Free Report) : This company which designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
AeroVironment’s shares gained 9.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
