Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30th:
Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This company which is one of Hong Kong's leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) :
This investment management firm which focuses on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG - Free Report) : This insurance company that provides a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
