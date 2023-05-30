Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30th:

Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This company which is one of Hong Kong's leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Swire Pacific Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Swire Pacific Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) :

This investment management firm which focuses on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

American International Group, Inc. (AIG - Free Report) : This insurance company that provides a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

American International Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

American International Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

American International Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American International Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

American International Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American International Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American International Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American International Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American International Group, Inc. (AIG) - free report >>

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) - free report >>

Swire Pacific Ltd. (SWRAY) - free report >>

Published in

finance transportation