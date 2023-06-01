We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
KE Hodlings (BEKE - Free Report) : This real estate company that provides platform for housing transactions and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
Vinci (VCISY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the construction of buildings and civil structures, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 day.
Vinci SA Price and Consensus
Vinci SA price-consensus-chart | Vinci SA Quote
Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus
Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote
AptarGroup (ATR - Free Report) : This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
AptarGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus
AptarGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AptarGroup, Inc. Quote
American International Group (AIG - Free Report) : This leading global insurance organization, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
American International Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
American International Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American International Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.