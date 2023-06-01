Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

KE Hodlings (BEKE - Free Report) : This real estate company that provides platform for housing transactions and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Vinci (VCISY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the construction of buildings and civil structures, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 day.

Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

AptarGroup (ATR - Free Report) : This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

American International Group (AIG - Free Report) : This leading global insurance organization, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


