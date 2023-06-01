Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

Prion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion’s shares gained 9.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.2%. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) : This company which specializes in the production, marketing and sale of consumer products in the U.S. and international markets, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Clorox’s shares gained 6.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

