See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Perion Network Ltd (PERI) - free report >>
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Perion Network Ltd (PERI) - free report >>
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:
BayerischeMotoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF - Free Report) : This multi-brand automobile manufacturer which specializes in catering to the premium segments of the global automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Price and Consensus
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG price-consensus-chart | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Quote
BayerischeMotoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.0, compared with 8.5 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG PE Ratio (TTM)
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG pe-ratio-ttm | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Quote
IBEX Limited (IBEX - Free Report) : This company which provides outsourced CX solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
IBEX Limited Price and Consensus
IBEX Limited price-consensus-chart | IBEX Limited Quote
IBEX has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.99, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
IBEX Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
IBEX Limited pe-ratio-ttm | IBEX Limited Quote
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus
Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote
Perion Network has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.85, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Perion Network Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)
Perion Network Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.