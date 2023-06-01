Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

BayerischeMotoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF - Free Report) : This multi-brand automobile manufacturer which specializes in catering to the premium segments of the global automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

BayerischeMotoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.0, compared with 8.5 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

IBEX Limited (IBEX - Free Report) : This company which provides outsourced CX solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

IBEX has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.99, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.85, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

