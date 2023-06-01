See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 1st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:
CompañíaCerveceríasUnidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
CompañíaCerveceríasUnidas has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.87 for the industry.The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This company which specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of a wide range of industrial batteries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This company which offers digital infrastructure and continuity solutions and also provides hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.