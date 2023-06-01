Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

CompañíaCerveceríasUnidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

CompañíaCerveceríasUnidas has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.87 for the industry.The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This company which specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of a wide range of industrial batteries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This company which offers digital infrastructure and continuity solutions and also provides hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

