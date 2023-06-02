Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management firm which focuses on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This company which isone of the world's largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

