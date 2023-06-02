We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management firm which focuses on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus
AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited dividend-yield-ttm | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This company which isone of the world's largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus
Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Gold Fields Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
Gold Fields Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Gold Fields Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.