Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

Canon Inc. (CAJPY - Free Report) : This company which holds a position as an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote

Canon’s shares gained 16.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Canon, Inc. Price

Canon, Inc. Price

Canon, Inc. price | Canon, Inc. Quote

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Paymentu’s shares gained 16.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. price | Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

Murphy’s shares gained 8.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Murphy USA Inc. Price

Murphy USA Inc. Price

Murphy USA Inc. price | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) - free report >>

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) - free report >>

Canon, Inc. (CAJPY) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers oil-energy