Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE - Free Report) : This is a real estate company that provides platform for housing transactions and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

KE Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This company which is involved in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) - free report >>

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance