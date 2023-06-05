See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Bear of the Day: Hibbet Sports (HIBB)
Retailers, specifically those having to do with athletics, have been coming under pressure. Earnings estimates have been squeezed to the downside, input prices have been rising, and the overall outlook has taken a turn for the worse. It should come as no surprise then, that’s today’s Bear of the Day is in this industry.
The Bear of the Day is Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) Hibbett Sports (HIBB - Free Report) ). Hibbett, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It also sells its products through online channels.
Over the course of the last 30 days, four analysts have cut their earnings estimates for the current year while four have also done so for next year. The bearish moves have dropped our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $10.18 to $7.88 while next year’s number is down from $11.01 to $9.04.
That means that the current year Zacks Consensus Estimate is calling for an 18% contraction in earnings this year. That number is expected to grow by 14.78% for next year. That’s on 2.14% revenue growth this year and 5.48% revenue growth for next year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The Retail – Apparel and Shoes industry ranks in the Bottom 15% of our Zacks Industry Rank. This industry does include a couple of names which are coming off strong quarterly reports. These include Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks Abercrombie & Fitch and Urban Outfitters.