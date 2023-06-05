Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) : This producer and explorer of gold and other metals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Newmont Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Newmont Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

Kennametal Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This company that processes and distributes industrial metals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

