Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD - Free Report) : This mid-stream energy services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.99, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.46, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.90, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

