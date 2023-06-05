See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD - Free Report) : This mid-stream energy services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart
Enterprise Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.99, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus
Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart
Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.46, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Encore Wire Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Encore Wire Corporation pe-ratio-ttm
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus
Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart
Perion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.90, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Perion Network Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)
Perion Network Ltd pe-ratio-ttm
