Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:

Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of nearly 3%.

Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC - Free Report) : This food and beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Kraft Heinz Company Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kraft Heinz Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

