Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:
Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus
Swire Pacific Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Swire Pacific Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Swire Pacific Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus
Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of nearly 3%.
Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC - Free Report) : This food and beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Kraft Heinz Company Price and Consensus
Kraft Heinz Company price-consensus-chart | Kraft Heinz Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Kraft Heinz Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kraft Heinz Company dividend-yield-ttm | Kraft Heinz Company Quote
