Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetic and skin-care products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus
e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote
e.l.f. Beauty’s shares gained 42.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
e.l.f. Beauty Price
e.l.f. Beauty price | e.l.f. Beauty Quote
Viasat, Inc. (VSAT - Free Report) : This broadband and communications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 152.1% over the last 60 days.
Viasat Inc. Price and Consensus
Viasat Inc. price-consensus-chart | Viasat Inc. Quote
Viasat’s shares gained 27.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Viasat Inc. Price
Viasat Inc. price | Viasat Inc. Quote
NetEase, Inc. (NTES - Free Report) : This online gaming, music streaming and internet content services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
NetEase, Inc. Price and Consensus
NetEase, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetEase, Inc. Quote
NetEase’s shares gained 26.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NetEase, Inc. Price
NetEase, Inc. price | NetEase, Inc. Quote
