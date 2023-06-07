See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:
Diversified HealthcareTrust (DHC - Free Report) : This company that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Vinci SA (VCISY - Free Report) : This company that operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Vinci has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.99, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) : This beer and malt beverages company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Molson Coors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.64, compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.