New Strong Buy Stocks for June 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6 % over the last 60 days.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power and other products has seen the Zacks Consenorsus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) : This company that operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.