Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:
Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus
Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.
Kennametal Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kennametal Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kennametal Inc. Quote
American International Group, Inc. (AIG - Free Report) : This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
American International Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
American International Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American International Group, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
American International Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
American International Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American International Group, Inc. Quote
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote
