Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG - Free Report) : This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

