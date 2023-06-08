Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF - Free Report) : This automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Price and Consensus

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Price and Consensus

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG price-consensus-chart | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Quote

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.13, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG pe-ratio-ttm | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Quote

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Quote

HomeTrust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.22, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Maximus, Inc. (MMS - Free Report) : This business process services provider to the public sector carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Maximus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Maximus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Maximus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Maximus, Inc. Quote

Maximus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.70, compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Maximus, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Maximus, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Maximus, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Maximus, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Maximus, Inc. (MMS) - free report >>

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) - free report >>

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks