Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF - Free Report) : This automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.13, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
HomeTrust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.22, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Maximus, Inc. (MMS - Free Report) : This business process services provider to the public sector carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Maximus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.70, compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
